Crumbl Cookies, a franchised bakery that sells a rotating variety of more than 120 specialty cookies, will open a Lafayette location this summer in the River Marketplace shopping center.
Franchisees Jeff Vaccaro and Casey Field will open at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 700, in the former Casian restaurant space in either late June or early July, Vaccaro said. Another location will open in Lafayette by the end of the year, he said.
The store was recently granted a demolition permit with Lafayette Consolidated Government for the space.
Crumbl, which began in 2017 when two cousins opened a location in Logan, Utah, is a fast-expanding company with over 300 locations in 36 states. It opened the first location in Louisiana just over a year ago when it opened at a location along Siegen Lane.
Along with cookies, Crumbl also sells ice cream and offers delivery and curbside pickup. All Crumbl locations are closed on Sundays.
Casian closed in early 2020 just before the coronavirus pandemic after about a year in business.