Perficient, a digital consulting firm with an office in downtown Lafayette, will launch a training bootcamp in Lafayette this fall.
The company’s Bright Paths Program will launch the program for up to 25 students that will advance STEM education and career opportunities for those underrepresented in the tech industry. It will also launch a bootcamp in Detroit, which has 22 women graduate in its previous bootcamp.
Most of those graduates accepted job offers from Perficient.
“We believe innovation is best achieved when every perspective is considered,” said Andrea Lampert, Perficient’s vice president of people. “We introduced our first Bright Paths Program to bring more diverse insights and skillsets into the conversation while closing the gap in opportunities for STEM careers and education across our communities. After a successful initial cohort, we’re thrilled to launch a second Bright Paths Program in Detroit and expand the initiative to our Lafayette community.”
Students will attend a fully paid, customized training bootcamp for up to 16 weeks with a goal to extend qualified graduates a full-time job in the software engineering and development field, where new colleagues will have opportunities to partner with the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands. The programs are a partnership between Perficient and Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy, a coding bootcamp and software engineering program designed for women, as well as Devmountain, a design and coding bootcamp designed to equip students with the skills to start their journey toward a career in tech.
“The demand for digital experiences continues to grow, placing a high priority on critical technical skillsets to build and run these innovative solutions,” said Mary-Beth Ostasz, area vice president, Perficient. “We’re confident that Perficient Bright Paths students will receive in-depth training that will advance their coding and development skills and prepare them to pursue a long-term career. We welcome anyone interested in pursuing a career in technology to consider applying.”