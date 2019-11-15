Brother's on the Boulevard will close its doors at 6 p.m. Saturday, store officials announce on Thursday.

The store, which announced in September its plans to close after 43 years in business, will end its retirement sale with significant discounts on remaining merchandise. Since its announcement, store officials said they would close after all the $800,000 in merchandise was sold.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Brother's, 101 Arnould Blvd., offers clothing, shoes and accessories for men, women and children and lists itself as the only locally owned, family-operated specialty store in Acadiana. Ed "Brother" Abdalla IV opened that 10,000-square-foot location in 1976.

Abdalla owns Belle Realty of Lafayette, LLC, which owns the On The Boulevard Shopping Center. Renovation of the development is in the beginning stages, and owners have signed four lease contracts with new tenants in the last two months, officials said.