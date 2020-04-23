The number of unemployment claims in Lafayette Parish and statewide swelled significantly last week as the region struggles with coronavirus-related shutdowns and the struggling oil market.
State workforce commission data shows 4,988 claims were filed in Lafayette Parish the week ending April 18, up from the 4,091 filed the week prior and the third-highest amount in the five weeks since the shelter-in-place orders were issued. Statewide numbers jumped from 92,039 last week, which was up from the 79,828 the week prior, and only three parishes reported a drop in claims filed last week.
The eight-parish Acadiana region had 11,596 claims filed last week, up from the 9,332 filed the week prior.
Economic officials remain hopeful Gov. John Bel Edwards will begin to reopen the economy on May 1, said Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
“We pray that our prediction of 25% unemployment rate is never realized, but we know many people are being laid off and are hurting,” he said. “We believe the worst will be April and into May. We certainly believe we’ll be open for business more in May or completely in May as long as people practice safety first. That’s important for people to understand.”
How much of those claims were from the oil and gas industry won’t be known until later, Gothreaux noted, when the total jobs will be broken down by sector. The industry took a hit Monday when benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $55.90, or more than 300%, to settle at negative $37.63 a barrel.
That was after Halliburton laid off 36 workers at its Broussard facility on April 14 permanently and will close the office there, according to a letter sent to the Louisiana Workforce Commission under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
“There’s a lot of people,” Gothreaux said. “The bottom line is we don’t know until we know. (Next week) we anticipate it being a significant percentage.”
Acadia and St. Landry parishes had the biggest jumps in claims filed from the week prior. Claims in Acadia Parish jumped 37% from 665 to 915, while St. Landry’s total rose 34% from 1,071 to 1,437, data shows.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is planning a Monday announcement for what restrictions will be rescinded when the stay-at-home mandate expires.
“I believe the next quarter will be better,” Gothreaux said. “But it depends on the orders. The federal government has pumped so much money into the economy there has to be a positive effect.”