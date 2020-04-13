Regional business organizations have scheduled a webinar Tuesday on the effects of COVID-19 on landlords and tenants.

The webinar is part of a series the groups — including One Acadiana, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the Downtown Development Authority — are doing to help businesses navigate the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

The webinar, including a presentation by Jones Walker, will focus on such issues as rent deferment and abatement, force majeure, and remote notary services. They will also looking at changes that can be expected, such as how contracts will be written in the future.

Jones Walker attorney Kyle Bacon, who will be one of the webinar's speakers, said last week sop far eviction filings with the courts closed. When things get back to normal, the number of cases could rise.

“Even though we’re not seeing evictions right now, we are entertaining a lot of calls and inquiries from clients about dealing with rent payment issues,” Bacon said. “Tenants are requesting deferrals, forebearance or abatement of rent. And landlords are having to respond to that. Most of what we see is that landlords are general being cooperative in accommodating reasonable requests by tenants.”

Registration is available at eventbrite.com. Registration is limited to 300 participants, but a recording and presentation materials will be available at OneAcadiana.org/COVID-19-Resources.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act the president signed into law March 27 activated a 120-day ban on evictions for people who cannot afford to pay rent during the pandemic.

The relief, however, doesn't apply to everyone, just those living in government subsidized housing or landlords with rental properties with federally-backed mortgages.

Fair housing advocates say Congress should go a step further as lawmakers mull over possibly drafting another stimulus relief package related to the coronavirus pandemic. They say unless it includes stipulations that actually press the pause button on everyone's obligations to pay monthly rents and mortgages as the nation struggles to rebound from the job losses the virus has caused, the state's homeless population will skyrocket by the summer.