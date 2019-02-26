Acadian Total Security, a division of Acadian Companies, has been nominated in six categories for this year's Security Sales and Integration's SAMMY Awards.
The awards program recognizes security dealers and systems integrators for their marketing, business, installation and overall excellence. Acadian Total Security received three nominations last year, said sales director Jason Brown.
"We are super excited over here," Brown said. "This is a huge honor for a small company in Lafayette, Louisiana to be considered at the same time as these big nation companies. This is a huge deal for us."
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Las Vegas on April 9 and in the June Issue of Security Sales and Integration Magazine.
Acadiana Business Today: Ordinance can fix flawed charter amendment, while AG opinion a possibility; Lafayette artist created custom comic book-inspired frames for Academy Awards red carpet show
Lafayette Consolidated Government lawyers have determined that a new vote of the people is not needed to correct omissions and discrepancies i…
If you watched E! Entertainment's red carpet event before the Academy Awards on Sunday, you probably noticed the comic book-inspired artwork w…
Two-time Grammy winner and Lafayette native Lauren Daigle is extending her sold-out "look Up Child" world tour with 19 stops across the United…
The Broussard Chamber of Commerce will bring back its Women in Business series starting Thursday.
Acadian Total Security, a division of Acadian Companies, has been nominated in six categories for this year's Security Sales and Integration's…
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location