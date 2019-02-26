Acadian Total Security, a division of Acadian Companies, has been nominated in six categories for this year's Security Sales and Integration's SAMMY Awards.

The awards program recognizes security dealers and systems integrators for their marketing, business, installation and overall excellence. Acadian Total Security received three nominations last year, said sales director Jason Brown.

"We are super excited over here," Brown said. "This is a huge honor for a small company in Lafayette, Louisiana to be considered at the same time as these big nation companies. This is a huge deal for us."

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Las Vegas on April 9 and in the June Issue of Security Sales and Integration Magazine.