The owners of Zeus and Agave restaurants will unveil a new concept with Baba Kabab next month.

The restaurant will be at 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in the 2,400-square-foot space that recently housed a Zeus Cafe. Kaano Group Founder and CEO Nidal Balbeisi said it will feature Turkish, Persian, Tunisian and Moroccan items, blending some of the oldest styles of cooking in the world while using modern culinary techniques.

"Kebab's are just one section of the menu," he said. "We're going to have a bakery with pita and other breads baked to order. We'll have vegan and vegetarian options. We'll have clay pot dishes, which are cooked in in a clay pot in a brick oven. It's similar in the style of cooking to cooking in a cast iron pot in Cajun culture, so I'm sure people will love it here."

The restaurant will also include many health-conscious items, he said.

Balbeisi opened the first Zeus Mediterranean Restaurant in 2000 in Lafayette, and there are 19 Zeus locations across Louisiana and Mississippi. He also opened Agave Mexican Grill and Cantina in 2007, which now has three locations in Lafayette and one in Youngsville.

The restaurant will hire 20-25. Balbeisi said they are currently hiring staff and will begin training soon.

"We're hoping to have a few weeks of training," he said. "This is the first time this has been done here in Lafayette, so we're going to make sure our chefs and staff are properly trained."