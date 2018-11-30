The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce's Very Berry Christmas Quest in New Iberia will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 8.
Families can grab their elf hats and goodie bags and go out to over 30 local businesses and organizations with their activity list. Businesses and organizations will have crafts, activities and holiday fun for the kids and discounts and specials.
Completing these activities earns a holiday sticker, and families that collect at least seven stickers and return the card to Landscape Ranch, 1300 E. Main St., by 4 p.m. will be entered to win one of several prizes including a $500 grand prize certificate to Armentor Jewelers.
Register at iberiachamber.org. Those who register before Monday are guaranteed elf hats and goodie bags and will receive their activity card in advance.
