In the midst of a nationwide employee shortage, Walmart will start offering warehouse employees bonuses and temporary pay increases for working their regularly scheduled shifts at the majority of its 190 warehouses across the country, reports indicate.
Bonuses and raises will vary by location and job type, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. Some workers have been offered $1,000 over four weeks for not skipping any scheduled shifts during the second half of the summer, and others were awarded bonuses for declining to take vacations earlier scheduled for August.
The retail giant has a distribution center in St. Landry Parish that employs nearly 600.
Distribution centers “continue to see high volume as we are preparing for peak season,” a spokesman said.
Walmart and other retailers have been big winners during the pandemic. The company reported an 6% overall growth in sales in the first quarter, including a 37% increase in online sales.