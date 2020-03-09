A first generation college graduate, UL economist Gary Wagner initially pursued political science as a major.

Wagner spoke with Jan Swift with the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

Wagner is the Acadiana Business Economist Endowed Chair in Economics at UL and is also a professor there. He works to strengthen UL’s presence in the community and the state while monitoring the regional economic environment, conduct research and keep the business community up to date on trends.

A first-generation college graduate, Wagner was initially interested in studying political science. After a professor encouraged him to take a couple of economics classes, however, the subject matter clicked with him and he switched majors earning a Ph.D. and master’s degree in economics from West Virginia University and a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Political Science from Youngstown State University.

One discussion point was Wagner recommending Louisiana move from sales taxes to property taxes to fund municipal governments. Property taxes are a more stable form of income, he noted, but governments must use that due to the state's homestead exemption, which he noted is among the highest in the country.

Wagner joked that he was so shocked at how low his first property tax bill was that he thought it was just for a half the year.