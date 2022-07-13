The inflation on grocery items has now reached 15% compared to a year ago, more than doubling the rate at the start of the year.
Prices on several items have jumped 20%, and the price of facial tissue has jumped 32% as the grocery item with the highest price hike, according to a report from Numerator, a consumer-sourced data tracking website. Twelve other items have topped 20%, and five of the 10 items with the highest price hikes were beverages.
Grocery sales have continued to be elevated — grocery stores in Lafayette are poised to set a yearly record for sales for a third straight year — despite consumer confidence dropping to an all-time low. Many consumers are switching to club or dollar stores in an effort to save money.
“As the cost of everyday goods continues to rise, consumers are shopping around to find value,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “Many of these shifts, including high-income households trading down to dollar stores, are unexpected.”
Among the grocery sector, the five products with the highest rate of inflation are, according to Numerator:
- Frozen meats, 28%
- Chips, 26%
- Poultry, 25%
- Water, 22%
- Milk and milk substitutes, 17%
Among health and beauty items:
- Performance shakes, 25%
- Hair accessories, 23%
- Incontinence products, 23%
- Cleansers, 20%
- Hair color, 20%
Among household items:
- Facial tissue, 32%
- Plastic wrap and aluminum foil, 27%
- Brooms, mops and brushes, 27%
- Household batteries, 27%
- Disposable Tupperware, 23%