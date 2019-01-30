Hunter Steel Pipe and Supply, which has an office in Lafayette at 1126 Coolidge Blvd., Suite 204, announced Tuesday it has changed its name to HSPS.

The name change follows the company's recent acquisition of Pipeline Diagnostics Services, a move which allows for expansion beyond the company’s traditional pipe, valve and fittings supply offerings. Now the company offers pipeline integrity and in-line inspection services.

The move was a natural fit for the company, which has many clients in the oil and gas industry, HSPS President Micah Cooley said.

“Our team has always been dedicated to providing the things our clients need to not only get the job done but to do it right,” he explained. “Adding inspection technology to the mix to increase their knowledge and improve safety just made sense.”

HSPS’ pipeline inspection technology, Ursa, combines temperature, sound, pressure and pipe width measurement to provide all-encompassing insight into pipes’ health. Ursa can navigate through bends, turns and tight spaces, provide mid-inspection image capture and transmit findings in near real-time.

“By pinpointing issues such as cracks or corrosion, Ursa helps companies fix pipeline issues before they become costly — or even dangerous — problems,” Cooley added.

HSPS partner Sam Lavergne noted that existing clients should experience little to no change in terms of their PFV delivery service.

The company employs seven in the Lafayette office and 13 companywide.