The abandoned Travelodge hotel on Pinhook Road in Lafayette has been bought by a group of investors that will convert it into 55 apartments.

Ravi Daggula, who owns the Mouton Plantation bed and breakfast and has a pending deal to buy the former Dat Dog building, and other investors bought the building at 1101 W. Pinhook Road Wednesday morning from Mary and Bradley Chastant for $1.35 million, Daggula announced.

The property, which has sat abandoned for some time, is near Lafayette’s Oil Center development, an area Daggula noted he would like see other developers invest in.

“For 50 years the oil center shouldered Lafayette’s economy,” he said. “We need to come together to preserve these elements of our community not only to commemorate our rich history but to embolden our residents — young and old — with the idea that our future is worth sticking around for. As Lafayette’s economic diversification efforts continue, we must support our businesses with necessary quality-of-life infrastructure like housing.”

Plans call for converting the old hotel into one-bedroom apartments while preserving the pool on site and adding a coffee/cocktail bar in the lobby, he said. Work could begin in May and be completed by the end of 2022 with estimated investment into property estimated to be at $2 million.

Daggula said he would try to get the property included in the Oil Center Cultural District, which stops at Pinhook Road, and established along with two other cultural districts in 2019. Buildings within the district that meet state criteria could qualify for a 20% tax credit on qualifying rehabilitation expenditures.

Located on one of Lafayette’s busiest roads, the project will address traffic issues before completion, Daggula said.

The project is the third former hotel to be converted into apartments. The former Garden Plaza Hotel & Conference Center in north Lafayette and the Wyndham Garden Lafayette on Pinhook Road are being converted into apartments.

Rex Moroux with Scout Real Estate brokered the deal. Jim Keaty and Mike Cagley with Keaty Real Estate represented the sellers.