The Loose Caboose was the kind of dive bar where someone could show up in high heels or a pair of pajamas and feel right at home.
In fact, longtime customer Katie Guidry once did just that — wore a corset top and heels one night and showed up the next day in her PJs.
"It was come as you are," Guidry said. "Keep your nose clean and come as you are."
But after serving cheap beer to generations of young adults on the McKinley Street strip, The Loose Caboose shuttered in 2017 when the original owner became ill.
Cheryl Ann Landry, who opened The Loose Caboose in 1984, died in August 2017. She was 70.
"She was kind of like everybody's aunt," Guidry said. "She was very, very stern. She banned me from the bar twice."
One time was because Guidry brought her pet rat into the business. Another time involved a bar fight.
Guidry, now 28, is reopening the Lafayette institution — often referred to as the 'Boose — in June.
"There was just this overwhelming sense of community there. It was so close knit, like family. Everybody just had each other's back," Guidry said.
"I'm trying to bring that back."
As Guidry prepares to reopen the 'Boose, her friend is filming a documentary about the dive bar's history.
Kelly Faye Melancon is hoping to finish the feature-length documentary later this year. Guidry is planning to show the film outside of the bar.
"I think it's really admirable what Katie is doing," Melancon said. "And I think it should be highlighted, documented. I think the work will be worth it."
Melancon, who had only been to the 'Boose once before, is learning about its history through interviews with former customers and employees.
Although Landry is remembered as stern, she would decorate the bar for every holiday, pour free champagne on New Year's Eve and celebrate birthdays alongside her regulars.
Birthdays were celebrated by "holding the pole" — a tradition that involved a person wrapping his or her arm around a banister at the bar to get "one punch for every year."
A few romances started at the 'Boose, and one adopted woman even met her biological grandparents at the bar.
"It's been really fun to film and hear all of these stories," Melancon said. "What I've got from filming the documentary is that there was a real sense of community there."
Landry opened The Loose Caboose in 1984 in the building that once served as her father's grocery store in the 1930s and 1940s. After Landry's Grocery closed, the building was home to Mother's Mantle, a laid-back spot for live music, and Brass Rail, which was a bar known for pool tables.
Today, Landry's sister owns the building and is leasing the space to Guidry to reopen the 'Boose.
When Guidry gained access to the building, the bar's wall décor was on the floor. Guidry used old photos to hang the same framed photos in their former spots and recreate the atmosphere she'd so missed.
"Everything is exactly the same," Guidry said. "I bent over backwards. I broke all the fingers, all the toes trying to make it exactly the same. The only difference is it's 21 and up now."
Guidry said the 'Boose will still serve cheap beer and shots. She has a spreadsheet of alcohol prices at Lafayette bars and promises to beat any price by at least 25 cents.
"You could blackout with $20 in there back in the day," Guidry said. "I made sure that we'll still have the cheapest prices in town."
The Loose Caboose will reopen at 7 p.m. June 10. The bar will be open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
Learn more at facebook.com/theloosecabooselafayette.