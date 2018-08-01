Kansas-based Tallgrass Energy LP announced plans for a 700-mile crude oil pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the St. James refining complex in Louisiana, as well as a new liquids export terminal at the mouth of the Mississippi River.
The pipeline will have the capacity to transport 800,000 barrels of crude oil per day and will serve domestic refiners and international markets with oil from five production basins.
The proposed Plaquemines Liquids Terminal is a joint development project with Drexel Hamilton Infrastructure Partners LP and is being structured as a public-private partnership with the Plaquemines Port and Harbor Terminal District.
The terminal is expected to be fully operational second-quarter 2020 and is permitted for up to 20 million barrels of storage. Tallgrass said it anticipates building a separate offshore pipeline extension that would give the terminal the ability to load very large crude carriers by late 2021.
Investment in the project depends upon obtaining enough customer interest and receiving state and federal permits, the company said.