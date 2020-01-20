The new decade will bring new opportunities for Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill as it ventures out of Lafayette Parish and into the world of franchising.
According to Fat Pat's president Aaron Dulin, after years as a manager at Chili’s he said he felt he could do it better. That's when he opened the first locations in January 2007. Now, 13 years and three corporate-owned restaurants later, Dulin will franchise out whole markets across Louisiana with the first starting in Broussard with others slated for Alexandria, Breaux Bridge and a site to be determined.
A groundbreaking is scheduled for Wednesday, and the location is expected to open this fall.
“I’m pretty excited," he said. "We’ve had demand to franchise the brand for about five years now, but I felt we had to get a few things right before we did that. So that’s why we created the new freestanding franchise design.”
The first three locations, 626 Verot School Road and 117 Westmark Blvd. in Lafayette and 3900 NE Evangeline Thruway Suite 100 in Carencro, opened in pre-existing shopping centers. The new freestanding design that will be located at the corner of South Bernard Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway will have more space, a new layout and an more entertainment selections.
The 7,200-square-feet restaurant will employ around 80 people, seat 250 instead of 75 like at the current restaurants and will be sectioned off into a general dining area, bar area and a family and kids green area, which will be separated by rollup glass doors. There will also be an arcade area with video games and a Beam Digital Projector for the kids to play with and a private dining room for parties.
“We wanted to offer something different," he said. "So there will be a 16-by-40 foot green area with games like giant Jenga, Cornhole and giant Connect Four in the center of the tables in the family area. That way the kids can play while the parents can sit at the tables and still be able to watch them.”
Dulin said he hopes to sell franchise rights for markets like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge in the near future.
Jessie Fonetnot, part of the franchise group for the Broussard location, said he already knew about Fat Pat’s and was interested when he heard they were looking to franchise.
“They had a successful brand they were building and I heard through word of mouth that there was a franchise opportunity," he said. "After meeting with the owners, I knew they were building something special here and I wanted to be a part of it.”
The Alexandria location, 1302 Texas Ave., is planning to open in March, and staff there announced Jan. 1 it is hiring staff. The Breaux Bridge location will open early next year on Rees Street near Interstate 10, and Dulin and Fontenot are searching for another location in the Acadiana area for the franchise.
And as for the name of the restaurant? Who is Fat Pat?
Dulin says the name came from one of their first cooks, whose nickname was "Fat Pat", and worked well with their company motto, "Never trust a skinny cook", and the rest is history.
“It’s so exciting to see where we started and where we’re going,” said Kymberly Trahan, Fat Pat’s brand manager who started as a server when the first restaurant opened in 2007. “I can’t wait to see what else is in store for the future. I think the new atmosphere in the new restaurants will be even more amazing.”