The Plate Lunch-A-Palooza Saturday will highlight not only the plate lunches of 16 local restaurants but also the unique culture of south Louisiana that has embraced the concept.
Plate Lunch-A-Palooza, which is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Sugar Mill Pond, is free to the public and will feature music from local bands, pop up shops and activities for all ages. But the main event is of course the mini plate lunches from the attending restaurants for $5 each.
"They're about one-half to one-third the normal portions of a plate lunch," said event coordinator Britlyn Delahoussaye. "That way you can try a variety of plate lunches with your friends and support plate lunch restaurants that you frequent and also try plate lunch restaurants that you’ve never tried before. Hopefully we’ll bring exposure to these restaurants."
Musical acts include Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express, Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie and a special Sugar Jam after party from 6-9 p.m. with Louisiana Red.
"It celebrates the rich culture we have in Acadiana, from the music the amazing variety of plate lunches that are unique to each restaurant," Delahoussaye said. "So we hope that Acadiana come out and support restaurants. They frequent as well as experience plate lunches from those they haven’t and continue to support local restaurants."
