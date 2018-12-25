Jori Bercier is among a group of five (with Camille and Dylan Simon and Alexis and Will Premeaux) who recently bought Alexander Books and moved it to 2116 Johnston St. The owners held Alexander Fest on Dec. 15 to help celebrate the move, which comes at a time when independent bookstores are enjoying a comeback nationwide.
I have actually wanted to buy Alexander Books for years. When I saw that it was being sold, I excitedly started to pull together my resources to buy it. In that process, I found old friends that were wanting to do the same thing. In this way, the perfect team between Alexis and Will Premeaux and Dylan and Camille Simon came together.
The new location will allow us to host many more events. The old location will always have a special place in our hearts, but 2116 Johnston St. is a more prominent location with more space to host bands and serve coffee.
I would love to believe that the process of moving has been seamless. However, you wouldn't believe the number of books we had to move and then categorize and determine the best shelving for. Barbara (Alexander, the original owner) had a pretty perfect system, but some of that had to be restructured as we moved into a new space, and one of a different size. In total, preparing for our soft opening, and then Alexander Fest, we had four weeks. We worked every night for those weeks shelving books. It was certainly a labor of love.
I think the bookstore revival is due to a search for authenticity and a desire to appreciate the little things in life. In small used bookstores, most people aren't looking for a specific book. They come to waste time in the bookstore, to build relationships and to understand themselves much better than they ever could looking at a phone screen.
Everyone who came to visit on the first day of opening was overjoyed. Many spoke of the need for something just like this in Lafayette. Some even stayed for two hours, perusing shelves for their next read. Personally, I found it very rewarding.
In the coming months, we are working on a monthly concert series hosted by the Ladies of St. Mary as well as a monthly, Stories Matter, where local artist can come to read their work. We hope to offer not only these events but many more in the next few months. Stay tuned.