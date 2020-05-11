Businesses can still survive during a time in which it seems no one is buying, said Reece Theriot of Fulcrum Sales and Marketing.
Theriot, speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, noted how traditional word-of-mouth marketing is slowing down during the COVID-19 shutdown. Businesses should get their word out to customers and communicate the value they bring, he said.
You can listen to their conversation here.
People are focused on saving money and getting a return on their investment, he said.
“It’s important during this economic downturn to be intentional about getting new customers as well as retaining old ones," Theriot said. "Businesses will be well-served to get their message out to customers and communicate the value and return on investment that their service brings.”
Prices for digital ads are dropping, he said, making it a good time to utilize into digital marketing.
Here are five tips from a recent Fulcrum Sales and Marketing along with Acadian Capital Research:
- Understand your company’s unique strengths.
- Let that understanding fuel your competitiveness & drive innovation.
- Be an empathetic and genuine problem-solver.
- Make sure you are solving the right problems for your customers; this will help you identify the untapped potential within your current customer base
- Make it easy to do business with your company.
Acadiana Business Today: Getting a degree in a pandemic: Meet 4 UL students whose career plans have been altered by COVID-19; John Bel Edwards to announce possible reopening Monday
Gina Campbell was set to finish her last semester of graduate school at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette the way she started out: hype…
Two weeks ago, Gov. John Bel Edwards made the surprise announcement that he was extending his stay-at-home order until mid-May, siding with pu…
Nearly one out of every five workers in the Lafayette area prior to COVID-19 has since filed for unemployment, recent data shows.
Prior to the mandatory shelter in place order being issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards in late March, our Acadiana housing market was on a roll.
Louisiana-based Vidalia Mills has purchased a surgical grade mask-making machine, two N95 high-protection mask-making machines and 20 high-spe…
Reece Theriot on the Discover Lafayette podcast: Businesses can survive in a slumping economy; Here are 5 tips to do it
Businesses can still survive during a time in which it seems no one is buying, said Reece Theriot of Fulcrum Sales and Marketing.