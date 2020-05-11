Reece Theriot

Reece Theriot

Businesses can still survive during a time in which it seems no one is buying, said Reece Theriot of Fulcrum Sales and Marketing.

Theriot, speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, noted how traditional word-of-mouth marketing is slowing down during the COVID-19 shutdown. Businesses should get their word out to customers and communicate the value they bring, he said. 

You can listen to their conversation here

People are focused on saving money and getting a return on their investment, he said.

“It’s important during this economic downturn to be intentional about getting new customers as well as retaining old ones," Theriot said. "Businesses will be well-served to get their message out to customers and communicate the value and return on investment that their service brings.” 

Prices for digital ads are dropping, he said, making it a good time to utilize into digital marketing. 

Here are five tips from a recent Fulcrum Sales and Marketing along with Acadian Capital Research: 

  • Understand your company’s unique strengths.
  • Let that understanding fuel your competitiveness & drive innovation.
  • Be an empathetic and genuine problem-solver.
  • Make sure you are solving the right problems for your customers; this will help you identify the untapped potential within your current customer base
  • Make it easy to do business with your company.

Acadiana Business Today: Getting a degree in a pandemic: Meet 4 UL students whose career plans have been altered by COVID-19; John Bel Edwards to announce possible reopening Monday

Follow Adam Daigle on Twitter, @adamdaigleAdv.

View comments