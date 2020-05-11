Businesses can still survive during a time in which it seems no one is buying, said Reece Theriot of Fulcrum Sales and Marketing.

Theriot, speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, noted how traditional word-of-mouth marketing is slowing down during the COVID-19 shutdown. Businesses should get their word out to customers and communicate the value they bring, he said.

You can listen to their conversation here.

People are focused on saving money and getting a return on their investment, he said.

“It’s important during this economic downturn to be intentional about getting new customers as well as retaining old ones," Theriot said. "Businesses will be well-served to get their message out to customers and communicate the value and return on investment that their service brings.”

Prices for digital ads are dropping, he said, making it a good time to utilize into digital marketing.

Here are five tips from a recent Fulcrum Sales and Marketing along with Acadian Capital Research: