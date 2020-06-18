A popular Baton Rouge-based bakery and doughnut shop will open a location in Henderson near the Cajun Palms RV Park.
Thee Heavenly Donut, which has two locations in Baton Rouge, announced Wednesday in a Facebook post its intentions to move into a space next to Crawfish Town USA, 2815 Grand Point Highway.
The opening date will be announced later. It will offer a variety of doughnuts and kolaches.
The bakery is owned by Kara and Robert Castille.
