A popular Baton Rouge-based bakery and doughnut shop will open a location in Henderson near the Cajun Palms RV Park.

Thee Heavenly Donut, which has two locations in Baton Rouge, announced Wednesday in a Facebook post its intentions to move into a space next to Crawfish Town USA, 2815 Grand Point Highway.

The opening date will be announced later. It will offer a variety of doughnuts and kolaches.

The bakery is owned by Kara and Robert Castille.