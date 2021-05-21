UV printer manufacturer LogoJET has named Oscar Granados as director of sales to continue expanding its global customer base.
Susan Cox, founder and CEO, has overseen LogoJET’s sales management to date.
Granados, who will be based in Denver, has 23 years of experience in the world of printing and inks. His background includes work with international companies such as Epson America and Sensient Technologies Corp. in the United States, Latin America, Brazil, Europe, Korea, China and Japan. His experience includes product marketing, sales management, business development, operations and strategic planning.
Brightway, The O'Niell Agency has named Jordan Leger as principal agent and Zach Saintes as agency manager.
Leger was a State Farm agent and has three years of insurance experience. He graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor's degree in finance and served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years. Saintes was an independent agent and has seven years of insurance experience. He graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor's degree in finance, insurance and risk.
The agency, owned by John O’Niell, offers home, condo, renters, personal articles, flood, auto, RV, motorcycle, boat, umbrella and life insurance policies from various brands.
The Louisiana Bar Foundation has named as fellows in Lafayette: Taylor B. Ashworth, of Liskow & Lewis APLC; attorney Cynthia A. Gallardo; and Miles C. Hesterly, of Randazzo, Giglio & Bailey LLC; in Baton Rouge: Corinne M. Blache, an attorney with Southern University system; Hansel Harlan, of Harlan Law Firm; and Kolby P. Marchand, of Kinchen Walker Bienvenu Bargas Reed & Helm LLC; in New Orleans: Nicholas S. Bouzon, an attorney with the Louisiana 4th Circuit Court of Appeal; Douglas F. Carey, an attorney with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services in New Orleans; and Brian King, of King Law Firm; and in West Monroe: Mary Margaret Keys, an attorney with Acadiana Legal Services.