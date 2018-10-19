MidSouth Bank has named Thomas Lane as senior vice president and treasurer, managing the bank’s investments, liquidity and interest rate risk profile.
Lane is based out of the bank’s Houston branch, 1035 Dairy Ashford Road. Lane has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services sector and was chief financial officer for Ad Results Media and for Brooklet Energy Distribution, both in Houston, and had worked as senior vice president and treasurer at MetroBank NA; portfolio manager for Houston's controller’s office; and vice president finance/chief financial officer at Members Choice Credit Union. He began his career at KPMG. Lane has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York.
The Southern Public Relations Federation recognized outstanding work in the field of public relations through its annual Lantern Awards program. In addition to Lantern Awards, the group presents Awards of Excellence and Awards of Merit.
Tier one long-term strategic programs award winners or projects associated with the Acadiana area by category were media relations Award of Merit to Deveney for Bayou Rum 2017 Campaign and marketing Awards of Merit to Sides and Associates for Fly Lafayette Club and also for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Outreach, both Lafayette Regional Airport.
Tier two short-term strategic programs awards by category were internal communications Award of Excellence to South Louisiana Community College for 2017 Jedi Giving Campaign and integrated communications Award of Excellence to Stuller Inc. for Change Up Challenge.
Tier three tactical materials/projects awards by category were media relations Award of Excellence to Stuller Inc. for Introducing Bridal & Diamonds and Gemstones 2018-2019 Catalogs; and social media management Award of Merit to Deveney for Bayou Rum Instagram Campaign and Award of Excellence to Stuller Inc. for Stuller Social Takeover.