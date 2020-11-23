Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Jonathan Perry still has his side job of making people laugh.

Perry, a former state legislator from Kaplan, is still performing his Cajun Comedy acts for private events. Comedy and the relief it brings, he said, helps people who are going through trying times.

Perry, referred to as the Cajun Ambassador, talked about that and other professional topics during a recent podcast with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

“Comedy gives people the time to escape their problems," he said. "When you are at your best, for 30 to 45 minutes you can help people forget about the late mortgage payments, marital problems, and other issues in their life.”

Perry recalled how in 2003 he entered the world of professional comedy when he brought his wife to Cajun Comic Relief, a fundraiser that used to be held to benefit Goodwill Industries. While he never considered himself “funny,” he loved to make people laugh and wanted to give it a try.

Six weeks later he entered the International Cajun Joke Telling Contest in Opelousas by appearing onstage at the Yambilee Festival in front of 600 people. Judged on the cleanliness of jokes, authentic Cajun accent, and delivery of jokes within the allotted time period given each contestant, Perry won and was named “King of the International Cajun Joke Telling Contest” that night.

A Kaplan native raised in a single-parent household with little money, Perry earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Northeast Louisiana University, now the University of Louisiana at Monroe, and joined the Kaplan Police Department before pursuing a career in law and earned a law degree from Southern University.

He was elected to the Kaplan City Council at the age of 28.