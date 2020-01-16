A Domino's Pizza in Scott opened Wednesday that will feature what the company is calling "pizza theater."
The location, located at 110 Apollo Road, Suite B and owned by Glenn Mueller, will allow customers can watch their pizza being made and also feature an order tracking screen, free Wi-Fi and indoor seating, Mueller announced.
“I’m very excited to open the doors to the first Domino’s in town,” he said. “The store features an open-concept, interactive experience where customers can actually watch and track their pizza being made, each step of the way. Domino’s is bringing the art and fun of pizza making to the forefront.”
The store will hold a grand opening Tuesday with the first 25 customers making a purchase of $10 or more will win free pizza for a year and the next 15 will receive free pizza for a month and the last 10 will win on free large one-topping pizza. It will also hold a drawing to win a Yeti cooler.