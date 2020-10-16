LHC Group and a Texas-based health care agency have expanded their joint venture by adding a hospice provider in San Marcos, Texas.

The Lafayette-based company and Christus Health, which have been partners since 2017, will officially add the unnamed agency once the deal is finalized Nov. 1, both companies announced this week.

Once the agreement is final, the LHC Group-CHRISTUS partnership will include 22 home health, hospice, palliative care, community-based and long-term acute care locations in three states.

The two already share ownership and oversee of home health and hospice agencies, community-based services, and long-term acute care facilities. The joint venture is governed by a board made up of equal representation from both companies.

“We are proud to join our partners at CHRISTUS Health in expanding hospice services for San Marcos and the surrounding region,” LHC Group chair and CEO Keith G. Myers said. “This is a great opportunity to bring compassionate, quality care to more patients and their loved ones.”