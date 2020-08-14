Hampr, the app-based laundry service started by Lafayette business owner Laurel Hess, has secured a significant investment from the local Health Innovation Fund as it looks to expand into prescription delivery.
The fund, supported by Lafayette General Health, Ochsner Health, Acadian Ambulance, The William C. Schumacher Foundation and LHC Group, committed an undisclosed amount to hampr and its health care delivery service, Presto Health.
Under Presto Health, Lafayette General patients in the service area can have their medications delivered the same day after being released from the hospital or after a telemedicine, primary care, urgent care or ER clinic visit.
The service will help fill a need that LGH officials had identified, hampr president and CEO Laurel Hess said. The service could begin in October.
“They’re just really, really innovative with the way they think about patient care,” Hess said. “It’s something they saw a need for. At hampr, we set it up that way — to have other uses beside laundry. Anything we can do to make your life a little bit easier, that’s what we’re all about. It falls within our mission — to lessen the load across the board.”
Hampr and LGH will build out the pilot program to first launch in Lafayette and later in the New Orleans market by 2021. Hampr is in the middle of a fundraising round and is open to investors.
The service will employ drivers and not use independent contractors, Hess said.
“Whenever we have the opportunity to support and springboard a local start-up, it’s a win-win all around,” said Cian Robinson, executive director of Innovation, Research, and Real Estate Investments for Lafayette General. “We get to help shape and direct our delivery partner, improve the local economy with job creation and help Lafayette diversify further into the healthcare and technology industries.”