Signage in downtown Lafayette and other areas will be installed in the coming months as part of a wayfinding plan to direct people to locations around the city.
The Route Lafayette project, which began a couple of years ago, will involve totems 21 inches wide that will stand over 7 feet tall being installed for directions and other informational purposes. They will be in both French and English. They will also feature maps and icons to denote locations and make it easier to interpret.
The project, funded by the Evangeline Thruway Redevelopment Team and Lafayette Consolidated Government, was designed as a collaboration between Lafayette agencies SO Studio Architecture and Makemade.
The first one will be installed as a mock-up in the coming weeks, SO principal Stephen Ortego said. The others will come in the weeks following with all 17 or possibly 22 being installed within the downtown district and surrounding neighborhoods.
Ortego and Makemade founder Peter DeHart discussed the project during the Downtown Development Association’s Lunch & Learn event Tuesday at Rock’n’Bowl.
“We are taking baby steps, if you will, but I think it’s important for us to do these pilots and get introduced to the signage and get excited about it,” DDA CEO Anita Begnaud said. “A lot of this stuff is in really close proximity, but people don’t realize it. They don’t realize you can get to the university in a five-minute walk from downtown. I think a lot of good is going to come from this, and we’re just getting started.”
Signage will replace the current system, which Ortego likened to sign litter with more signs being installed over the years with some never being removed, while offering more information in regard to location, distances away using different forms of transportation as a way to visibly connect the city.
The sides of the totems will indicate which neighborhood the sign is located one side with the other containing emergency or advisory information.
Ortego referenced the book “The Image of the City” by Kevin Lynch as the theory behind wayfinding as a “way of breaking apart what is the city image” and categorizing how people see the city, which is by locations, districts and landmarks.
“You're changing the way people experience the space but not by changing the space itself,” he said. “It's just changing the perception of the space. So it's a communication where we're getting information from people, putting it all together and then communicating it back so that people can see the place they're visiting or the place that they live in a different way.”
The signage will be in French and English with French phrasing on top in more dominant text than the English, a format similar to signage in downtown Lafayette and other areas.
That’s the format from previous administrations, Ortego said, and the design will be continuous.
“Also what we found from other places that were bilingual was that they tried to put the minority language on top and the minority language larger as a way to protect that language,” Ortego said. “We have a huge investment of French immersion in our parish (schools). For them to have it in a place that’s not an actual classroom is interesting.”