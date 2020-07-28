Home Bancorp Inc. in Lafayette reported second-quarter net income of $2.5 million, or 29 cents per share, compared to $6.6 million, or 71 cents per share, for the same period a year ago.
Results for the parent company of Home Bank N.A. missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $28.8 million in the period, compared to $28.9 million a year ago. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.5 million, matching Street forecasts.
The company has been active in providing Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans to businesses as part of the federal government's effort to support businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Through July 24, the company had funded or was in the process of funding about 2,970 loans totaling $260.2 million under the program. As of June 30, the total recorded net investment in PPP loans was $249.6 million.
The company also provided principal and/or interest payment relief options to customers starting in March. As of July 24, the level of deferrals had decreased to $357.2 million, or 18% of total loans, from $533.0 million, or 27% of total loans, on May 8.
The bank's allowance for loan losses totaled $33.8 million, or 1.72% of total loans, on June 30. The allowance for credit losses, which includes the allowance for unfunded lending commitments, totaled $37.5 million, or 1.91% of total loans. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans and the ratio for allowance for credit losses was 1.97% and 2.18%, respectively.
"While the long-term impact of COVID-19's effect on our economy remains tremendously difficult to estimate," said John W. Bordelon, chairman, president and chief executive officer, "I've admired how our customers have managed the short-term challenges they've faced. They have adjusted their operations in countless ways to ensure they continue to serve their clients as best they can. That said, the challenges they face are significant as the virus spreads and the economy continues to struggle."