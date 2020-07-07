Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

DeSoto: 252374, CV RA SUX; BRNS 1&36$25-12-16HC, June 30, Logansport, Indigo Minerals, 2389' FNL & 833' FWL OF SEC 001-T12N-R16W. PBHL: 1830' FNL & 530' FWL OF SEC 25-T13N-R16W.

DeSoto: 252375, CV RA SUX; BRNS 1&36$25-12-16HC, June 30, Logansport, Indigo Minerals, 2362' FNL & 844' FWL OF SEC 001-T12N-R16W. PBHL: 880' FNL & 1850' FWL OF SEC 25-T13N-R16W.

DeSoto: 252376, HA RA SU73, CTF LLC 33 H, July 1, Bethany Longstreet, Ensight IV Energy Management, 341' FNL, 1123' FWL OF SEC 33-T14N-R15W. PBHL: 150' FSL, 2640' FEL OF SEC 33-T14N-R15W.

LaSalle: 252370, LA Miles est, June 30, Little Creek, Addie, James & John Thornton, 1870' FNL & 93" FWL OF SEC 25-T9N-R1E. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #251152-EXPIRED).

LaSalle: 252371, LA Miles est, June 30, Little Creek, Addie, James & John Thornton, 2101' FNL & 187' FWL OF SEC 25-T9N-R1E.

LaSalle: 252372, LA Miles est, June 30, Little Creek, Addie, James & John Thornton, 1946' FNL & 208' FWL OF SEC 25-T9N-R1E.

LaSalle: 252373, LA Miles est, June 30, Little Creek, Addie, James & John Thornton, 1749' FNL & 981' FWL OF SEC 25-T9N-R1E.

Weekly well info by parish..

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

0220220
 Evangeline0120120
 Iberia26870
 Jefferson Davis26062
 Lafayette02121
 St. Landry07676 
 St. Martin36669
St. Mary 172173
Vermilion 7121128

