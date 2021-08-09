Consumer spending in Lafayette Parish during the coronavirus pandemic continued to soar in June, setting the stage for what would be a record-shattering year in the retail sales.
Sales topped $693 million that month, the highest on record for any June and the second-highest for any month on record and just behind the $697.9 million in sales reported in March, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
It’s the fourth straight month that sales topped $600 million. Before this year the parish had never posted consecutive months of sales reaching $600 million, and the only times it did top that mark were during holiday shopping periods.
“We continue to see unprecedented retail activity in Lafayette Parish this year,” LEDA president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. “The community is on track for another record-breaking year.”
Sales at the halfway point for the year topped $3.7 billion, more than halfway to last year’s record-setting $6.4 billion total and the $6.3 billion from the pre-pandemic 2019. Sales in the city of Lafayette topped $473.9 million for the second-highest total on record and well ahead of June 2014’s total that set the record for the city.
Among other municipalities, Carencro again led with the biggest growth at 46.5% higher than last year’s total after recording $35.9 million in sales in June. Youngsville is 28% ahead of its 2020 pace after recording $35.1 million in sales in June.
Others include Duson at 33% growth after $4.4 million in sales, Scott after 21% growth at $27.7 million in sales and Broussard at 17.4% after $59.2 million in sales.
Food and clothing were the highest performers in June. Points of note in the city of Lafayette:
- Sales at grocery stores hit an all-time high in June at $28.4 million, topping the previous mark set last year during the pandemic.
- The restaurant recovery continues as sales topped $38.4 million in June, putting the yearly mark ahead of the pre-pandemic 2019 mark that set a record.
- Overall clothing sales reached $23.9 million, the highest total on record for a non-December month.
- Sales at vehicle dealers topped $38.7 million, just shy of the $39.5 million from April that was the highest on record.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.