Ruffino's hires executive chef for Lafayette, BR
Ruffino’s has named Reid Henderson as executive chef to overseeing culinary operations at its Lafayette and Baton Rouge locations.
Henderson is a graduate of the Louisiana Culinary Institute with more than 20 years of experience working in kitchens across the country. He has been executive chef at Tsunami, for the Seattle Seahawks football team and most recently with the LSU Nutrition Center.
“I felt a great responsibility in finding the right person to lead our talented team, ensuring that our guests’ expectations and Ruffin’s vision for the future remained at the forefront,” said Megan Klock, Ruffino’s chief officer of operations. ”Reid is the perfect choice, and I am looking forward to seeing where he takes us.”
Ruffino’s plans to maintain its current menu of Italian-inspired steak and seafood dishes, while also exploring new and traditional Italian cuisine.
Acadian Ambulance to acquire MedicOne
Acadian Ambulance Service entered into an agreement to acquire MedicOne Medical Response’s operations in Tennessee, Mississippi and Texas.
Acadian expanded into Tennessee in 2018 when it acquired Memphis-based Emergency Mobile Health Care. The MedicOne acquisition will add Nashville to Acadian’s Tennessee service area and will strengthen current operations in Memphis, northern Mississippi and Dallas.
The deal will be final Feb. 1. MedicOne will continue to operate in Illinois.
“Both of our companies were founded with two key goals: to provide the best possible patient care and service, and to create a rewarding and fulfilling workplace for team members,” said Richard Zuschlag, Acadian Ambulance Chairman & chief executive officer. “MedicOne Medical Response and Acadian share a dedication to high standards in patient care and a commitment to the communities we serve.”
Founded in 1999, MedicOne Medical Response has become a leading frontline healthcare transportation provider.
Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, providing transportation and medical service. It is employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services; its sister division, Acadian Air Med, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems.