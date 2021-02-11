Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers made Forbes’ 2021 list of America’s 500 Best Large Employers released Tuesday.
The Louisiana fast casual chain was ranked 251st on the list of companies with more than 5,000 employees a year after not making the list in 2020 but being ranked 232nd in 2019, the website noted.
It was recognized in August at the ninth-best large employer in Louisiana in August, a listing that had Lafayette-based Stuller as No. 1.
Other notable businesses to make the list were Costco (4th), Aldi (79th), Hobby Lobby (82nd), Texas Roadhouse (83rd), Best Buy (106th), Five Below (122nd), Chick-Fil-A (133rd), Home Depot (141st) and Starbucks (149th).
The University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital was ranked No. 1.
Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile the list.
Raising Cane's has four locations in the Lafayette area and locations in Opelousas and New Iberia.