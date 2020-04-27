The Acadiana area lost 2,300 jobs in March compared to the year before, just ahead of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic hitting the state.

Overall, the state lost 20,300 jobs since March 2019, bringing the total number of nonfarm jobs in Louisiana to 1.97 million, according to figures released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

The New Orleans region was the only metro area to add jobs out of the nine in the state.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The monthly figures are based on a survey taken by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics during the week of March 9. That was the week before Gov. John Bel Edwards shut down schools, bars, casinos and restaurant dining rooms in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus. All non-essential businesses have been closed since March 23. The Louisiana Workforce Commission said there were more than 297,000 people getting unemployment benefits across the state for the week ending April 11.

Professional and business services dropped by 3,000 jobs. Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, dropped by 1,100 jobs. The region added 900 education and health services jobs. The unemployment rate was 6.1% percent in March, up from 4.1% the year before.

State unemployment rate rose to 6.1% during March, up from 4.1% in March 2019.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.5% in March, up from 3.9% a year ago.

Data from other areas of the state:

BATON ROUGE: The Baton Rouge region dropped 1,900 jobs in March compared to the year before, just ahead of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic hitting the state. Retail trade had shed 2,200 jobs since March 2019, while there were 2,000 fewer construction jobs and 1,000 fewer state government jobs. Leisure and hospitality, a sector that has been hard hit by the pandemic, was up by 3,000 jobs from March 2019. The Baton Rouge unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 5.4%. That’s up from 3.6% in March 2019.

NEW ORLEANS AREA: The Crescent City added jobs in March, gaining 1,600 jobs compared with the year before. The 0.3% increase in jobs lifted nonfarm employment to 582,000 jobs in early March. New Orleans gained 3,600 education and health services jobs over the year, 1,100 financial activities jobs and 1,000 administrative and support services jobs. It lost 2,800 construction jobs. The area's unemployment rate was 5.6%, up from 3.8% in March 2019.

OTHER AREAS: Lake Charles lost 6,300 jobs, a 5.4% drop to 109,800; Houma-Thibodaux 1,300 jobs, or 1.5%, to 85,800 jobs; Monroe 1,100 jobs, or 1.4%, to 78,200; Shreveport-Bossier City, 2,100 jobs, or 1.2%, to 179,800; Alexandria 500 jobs, or 0.9%, to 61,400; and Hammond 100 jobs to 45,800.