Will LaBar, vice president and U.S. Delivery Centers lead with CGI, was named president of the Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the nonprofit corporation that works with the Downtown Development Authority.
The organization announced on Monday morning its 2022 board, which includes community leaders who works as volunteers to create cohesion among downtown stakeholders and advocate for the area’s success.
Other board members include:
- Matthew Thibodeaux, Klout 9, immediate past president
- Luke Sonnier, Endgame360 Inc., secretary/treasurer
- Jacquelyn Gleason, The Gleason Group, vice president for fundraising
- Jessica Hauerwas, LogoJET, vice president for membership
- Bria Wheeler, BBR, vice president for public relations
- Krystal Lewis, IBERIABANK / First Horizon
- John Morris IV, Jones Walker
- Melissa Theriot, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Louisiana
Three-year directors include:
- Maggi Bienvenu, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
- Brandy Cavitt, Brandy Cavitt Company
- Justin Cormier, Pop-A-Licious Gourmet Popcorn
- Philip Gould, Philip Gould Photography
- Heather Guidroz, Tsunami Restaurants
- Mitzi Guidry, Lilou
- Jared Guilliot, Guilliot Family Dental
- Rev. Jessica Lowe, First United Methodist Church
- Jason Matt, Matt & Allen Law Office
- Trey Ware, Black Café
Additional presidential appointments include:
- Candace Gulotta-Haggart, Festival International de Louisiane
- Ambrose Stearns, Kean Miller