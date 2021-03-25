Business has been picking up DBR Designs, and owner Robin Thibodeaux thanks the payments issued by the federal government beginning last week as part of the $1.9 trillion economic recovery plan.
With the government putting at least $1,400 in the hands of about 90 million Americans during a time when many are also receiving income tax refunds, consumers may find themselves with the most money in their pockets in quite some time.
Will consumer spending spike in Acadiana? It already has, Thibodeaux said.
“I would say that people are certainly out spending because of the stimulus checks,” Thibodeaux said. “I find even visiting with my employees that they are using it to stimulate the economy and not necessarily putting as much effort into savings.”
Home décor could be an area that may get more interest from customers. Many people have bought new homes during the pandemic, mostly becaue of historically low interest rates for a mortgage, or have made significant improvements to their homes.
Customers visting her shop at 505 Jefferson St. are spending on such things as fabric drapes and custom window treatments.
More people also seem to be interested in supporting local artists, she said, especially after seeing how the pandemic disproportionately affected them.
“They are ready for new everything, so we are busy,” Thibodeaux said. “We are doing kitchen remodels, master bedrooms, furniture and artwork. Everybody is ready for something.”
At Big Boy Toys and Hobbies, 2930 Johnston St., business has also increased since the stimulus payments. They usually see an increase in business in the spring, co-owner Jeremy Truxillo said, but people seem to be more comfortable than ever spending money.
“We always see an uptick in the spring, but I think with the stimulus, we really saw a pretty substantial increase over last year,” Truxillo said. “For some reason this one picked up a little more than we’ve seen in previous stimulus checks. I think it may have to do with it coinciding with the same time people are getting income tax refunds.”
Not all Americans are freely spending stimulus checks. Data from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey indicated many will use it to pay off debt. More than a third surveyed said they would put it toward debt, while a smaller share said they would spend it.
About 20 percent said they would put into savings.
Gary Wagner, Acadian business economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Moody College of Business, said Americans are saving at a historic rate right now, and that should continue.
“I would be surprised if I see a big uptick in spending,” he said. “I look at the savings data across the whole country, and we’re saving a historic amount right now. It’s not as though there’s money that can’t be spent. I think the bigger issue is where you spend it. I think what’s happening is there’s money that’s sitting there that could be spent but it’s looking for a home.”
Despite a slumping oil and gas economy, consumer spending in Lafayette Parish has been on the rise since the early days of the pandemic. Economists cite previous stimulus payments and an influx of displaced residents following the hurricanes that hit the Lake Charles area last year.
Total retail sales in the parish last year reached nearly $6.5 billion, the highest on record, and sales in January set a record for that month. How much those numbers were inflated those external forces is the real question, said Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
Could this could be a new normal?
“It’s quite astonishing to me to see the retail numbers toward the end of the year and even at the beginning of this year,” Gothreaux said. “I don’t see any reason at this point why those numbers should change for the next few months. I really don’t think we’ll see the true effect on the economy until all the stimulus money has come and gone and everything settles into the new reality.
“I think people need to sit back, look at what this money can do for them in terms of their future, but understand that in the coming months it’s going to have to end. I’m just praying for people to do the right thing and help us grow the economy."