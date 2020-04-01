Venture capital investing dropped to $130 million across startup companies in Louisiana in 2019, down from $191 million in 2018.
There were 33 venture capital deals in Louisiana last year, according to data collected by Cara Stone LLP, a New Orleans-based law firm.
The data was collected from both publicly available and privately submitted information by individuals involved in the deals and includes more than just the law firm's clients.
Much of the Louisiana venture capital startup activity doesn't appear on national reports because investors are often wealthy individuals or funding comes from investment groups known as family offices rather than venture capital firms.
The law firm attributed to an increase in the number of deals to established businesses looking for bridge financing between fundraising rounds and new startups in the market.
The average deal size declined to $3.9 million in 2019, from $7.9 million in 2018. The median deal size was only $540,000.
Between 2011 and 2019, companies in Louisiana have raised $862 million across 224 deals. Software businesses accounted for 30% of all deals during that time frame. Energy businesses made up 12% of total deal volume followed by food and beverage companies with 12% of deal volume.
But energy companies raised the most money with $236 million invested between 2011 and 2019 compared $235 million invested in software businesses.
There were 21 startup deals in New Orleans while there was only four deals done in Lafayette and one deal in Baton Rouge in 2019.
The report doesn't disclose the names of any companies citing an agreement that businesses would share investment information in exchange for anonymity but public records show a glimpse of investment activity.