Iconic Lafayette Cajun restaurant Randol’s Restaurant has closed its doors Saturday after the owner sold the land, reports indicate.
Randol’s, 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road, announced Sunday afternoon it was closing, noting that “we weren’t expecting it so soon,” according to a Facebook post on Sunday. The restaurant had just celebrated 50 years this year.
Owner Frank Randol received an offer recently to sell the land to an unnamed buyer, according to a report in the Gulf Seafood News. Randol also closed his seafood processing business.
The offer came out of the blue, Randol said.
“It was hard for me to see the restaurant go, but it was the best for my family,” Randol said in the report.
Randol’s is famous for its authentic old-time dance hall feel and is a destination for tourists. Approximately 60% of visitors are from out of town with many being European and French-speaking.
The restaurant was on its fourth dance floor, Randol said last year with an interview with Jan Swift, with the first having been constructed from pine and the past three out of oak. Crowbar parties were used to replace each of the floors, with dancers using crowbars to remove the planks over three nights while they kept on dancing, according to Frank.