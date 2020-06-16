Lafayette-based IberiaBank and First Horizon Bank got regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve System’s board of governors.

The merger, which should be complete July 1 pending customary closing conditions, makes the combined company one of the largest financial services companies in the South and one of the top 25 banks in the country in deposits.

IberiaBank Corp. shareholders in April approved an acquisition of the company by First Horizon National Corp., a similarly-sized bank headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Today’s approval represents an important milestone as we join forces to create a leading regional financial services company dedicated to enriching the lives of our clients, associates and communities,” said Daryl Byrd, president and CEO of IberiaBank. “By aligning our relationship-oriented cultures, we will continue to transform the way we do business to meet clients’ needs in this dynamic environment and provide a great place to work for our associates.”

Clients will continue to be served through their respective branches, websites, mobile apps, financial advisors and relationship managers until systems are integrated. IberiaBank will adopt the First Horizon name next year following operating systems conversion.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, IberiaBank shareholders will receive 4.584 shares of First Horizon for each IberiaBank share they own. After closing, approximately 56% of the combined company will be held by legacy First Horizon shareholders and approximately 44% will be held by legacy IberiaBank shareholders.