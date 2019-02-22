Issued Feb. 11-15

New Commercial Construction

Warehouse/Shop: 220 Brothers Road, Scott; Flow Control Services, owner; Mark L. Thomas, L. Mark Architects, applicant and architect; L Mark Builders, contractor; $220,000.

Commercial Additions/Alterations

Office Building: 901 S. Hugh Wallis Road, Lafayette; LHC Group, owner; description, underground utilities and site work; John L. Chase Jr., applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $3,082,566.

Office Building: 110 N.E. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; city of Lafayette, owner; Green House Senior Facility, applicant; Coastal Sales Inc., contractor; $189,000.

Medical Office: 4600 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Women's & Children's Hospital, owner; description, pharmacy renovation; Abell and Crozier, applicant and architect; Kent Design Build Inc., contractor; $352,000.

Salon/Spa: 106 Treehaven Blvd., Lafayette; Tres Chic A Salon LLC, owner; Mary Coogan, applicant; self, contractor; $19,500.

Other: 408 Sunbeam Lane, Scott; Siema Construction, owner and contractor; description, office renovations; David Bernard and Associates, applicant; $70,000.

Bank: 2007 W. University Ave., Lafayette; Spiegel & Spiegel P A Money, owner; description, Chase Bank-West University ATM; Security Vault Works, applicant and contractor; $48,000.

Public Utility: 111 Wilfred Road, Lafayette; Disposal, Services of Lafayette Inc., owner; description, shop upgrade; Jay Brooks, applicant; Hancock Mechanical, contractor; $110,010.

Warehouse/Shop: 203 Kyle St., Lafayette; Advanced Piping, owner; description, Phase II; PPM Contractors Inc., applicant; Patricia Pullin Malcombe Contractors Inc., contractor; $260,000.

Swimming Pool: 105 Calco Blvd., Lafayette; Paul Prechter, owner; description, 116-foot-by-110-foot pool and lazy river; G.W. Oliver Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $500,000.

School/Library: 1613 Surrey St., Lafayette; Juvenile Detention Home, owner; description, juvenile detention classroom; Poche Pruitt Associates, applicant; Bulliard Construction Co. Inc., contractor; $327,837.

Office Building: 106 Board Road, Lafayette; Ken Fuselier, owner and applicant; description, renovation for new office; Master Builders and Specialists, contractor; $225,000.

Office Building: 150 Easy St., Lafayette; C&L Properties, owner and applicant; description, addition to building; Add-Vantage Builders, contractor; $70,000.

Salon/Spa: 4601 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Stoma Lease Building, owner; description, tenant build-out, Spavi and Frutti Smoothie; Kelly Ley, applicant; All Around Plumbing and Services, contractor; $0.

Other: 210 Walker Road, Lafayette; Ethel Dugas or Patrick Brown, owner and applicant; description, gym; self, contractor; $3,000.

Other: 300 Flores Court, A, Lafayette; W.M. Couret House, owner; description, 8-foot fence; JI Daily (Southern Lifestyle Development), applicant; self, contractor; $9,200.

Commercial Demolition

Other: 3928 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Jay Patel, owner and applicant; PSC Construction, contractor; $4,580.

New Homes

104 Abilene Lane, Lafayette; Am Design Inc.; $193,500.

201 Country Property Road, Lafayette Parish; Bradley Wilkerson; $211,500.

100 Romero Road, Youngsville; Jeremy Hebert; $234,000.

105 La Serre Lane, Lafayette; Am Design Inc.; $193,500.