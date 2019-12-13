New commercial

OFFICE BUILDING: 3014 Verot School Road, Lafayette; Home Elements Design Studio, owner; NMF Architecture, applicant; BECC Enterprises LLC, contractor; $981,350.

Commercial additions/alterations

ACCESSORY BUILDING: 300 Flores Court, A-1 and A-2, Lafayette; Upper Lafayette Development, owner; description, Couret Farms Pavilion; Land Architecture LLC, applicant and contractor; $281,104.

SWIMMING POOL: 300 Flores Court, Lafayette; Couret Farms, owner; description, new swimming pool; Land Architecture LLC, applicant; $0.

HOSPITAL: 1214 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Lafayette General Medical Center, owner; description, first-floor pharmacy; Jason Bethany, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $588,778.

APARTMENTS: 1104 S. College Road, Lafayette; Maison Lafitte Apartments, owner and applicant; description, fire damage, interior only; JB Superior Construction LLC, contractor; $165,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 507 Olivier St., Lafayette; 507 Olivier Roof, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $5,000.

TENANT BUILD-OUT: 1137 S. Bernard Road, Suite D, Broussard; Mackie Reaux Construction Inc.; $68,118.

BUILDING ADDITION: 1000 Bonin Road, Broussard; Westin Outdoors; $48,000.

COMMERCIAL: 103 Oil Patch, Broussard; J.C. Construction, applicant and contractor; $465,000.

Commercial demolition

RESTAURANT: 4301 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Chili's Restaurant, owner and applicant; Jerry Kachel Builders Inc., contractor; $46,000.

New houses

106 Fawn Crest Drive, Lafayette; West Construction LLC; $459,000.

206 Hunters Hill Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $189,000.

103 Bayhill Court, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $184,500.

217 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; EJ Rock Construction; $324,000.

200 Parkerson St., Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.

122 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

120 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

121 Millcreek Road, Lafayette Parish; Leah Beebe; $225,000.

522 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Graham Construction LLC; $490,500.

108 Chloe St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $296,777.

110 Chloe St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $206,859.

605 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; Chene Blanc Construction LLC; $260,719.

411 Sandy Bay, Broussard; Chene Blanc Construction LLC; $264,400.

