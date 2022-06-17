An architecture firm with offices in Hammond and New Orleans has opened a Lafayette location.

Holly & Smith Architects opened in the Gordon Square building at 100 E. Vermilion St., Suite 208.

The move is a chance for founders Jeff Smith and Michael Holly, graduates of then-University of Southwestern Louisiana, to return to Acadiana after establishing an award-winning firm in southeast Louisiana, the firm announced.

Geoff Gjerston, current professor of architecture at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, will be the Lafayette studio director.  

