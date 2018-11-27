NuLife Sciences, which moved its office from California to Lafayette last month, announced it will change its name to Gulf West Security Network, Inc.
Company chairman Louis J. Resweber also announced the company completed its move to its office at Park Tower, 400 Kaliste Saloom Road. The move allows Gulf West Security Network to become the newest publicly traded company based in the Acadiana and will soon trade under the ticker symbol GWSN.
Final approval of that action is still pending, Resweber said, and will not be implemented until after the company’s reverse stock split. Until then, it will trade under the ticker symbol NULF-D, with the “D” to be removed 20 business days after the enactment of the reverse.
“This summer and fall have been a period of dramatic change and positive transformation for our company, as we have worked to implement an evolution from the life sciences to the life safety and security industries,” Resweber said. “Indeed, Gulf West is now fully immersed in the electronic security sector on both a retail and a wholesale basis.”
Gulf West’s retail division is engaged in the several aspects of the residential and commercial security system industry, including design, engineering, sales, installation, after-market servicing, inspection and remote electronic monitoring, Resweber said. Its wholesale division will continue to focus on its network of pre-existing and independent providers.
NuLife Sciences merged with Lafayette-based LJR Security Services and its subsidiary, Gulf West Security Network, as the company moved to become more diversified.
Resweber, who founded Pelican Security Network before it grew into the 36th-largest security alarm services in the nation, said the company could grow rapidly through acquisitions.
Acadiana business today: Simcoe Street corridor planning to kick off next year; Fezzo's to re-open Broussard restaurant Wednesday after fire
Simcoe Street corridor planning project to kick off next year in Lafayette: 'It's got quite a bit of history'
The Simcoe Street corridor in Lafayette is poised to receive a major boost with city-parish government preparing to commission a plan for infr…
An overnight fire at Fezzo's Seafood, Steakhouse and Oyster Bar in Broussard has forced the restaurant to close until the middle of the week.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will be the featured speaker for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's fall commencement at 11 a.m. Dec. 14, univer…
NuLife Sciences, which moved its office from California to Lafayette last month, announced it will change its name to Gulf West Security Netwo…
Halfway through the 2018 enrollment period, 18,425 people in Louisiana have signed up for health insurance plans through the Affordable Care A…
U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham introduced a bill that could help more soybean farmers participate in the tariff relief program.
Well permits for Nov. 17-24