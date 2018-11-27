NuLife Sciences, which moved its office from California to Lafayette last month, announced it will change its name to Gulf West Security Network, Inc.

Company chairman Louis J. Resweber also announced the company completed its move to its office at Park Tower, 400 Kaliste Saloom Road. The move allows Gulf West Security Network to become the newest publicly traded company based in the Acadiana and will soon trade under the ticker symbol GWSN.

Final approval of that action is still pending, Resweber said, and will not be implemented until after the company’s reverse stock split. Until then, it will trade under the ticker symbol NULF-D, with the “D” to be removed 20 business days after the enactment of the reverse.

“This summer and fall have been a period of dramatic change and positive transformation for our company, as we have worked to implement an evolution from the life sciences to the life safety and security industries,” Resweber said. “Indeed, Gulf West is now fully immersed in the electronic security sector on both a retail and a wholesale basis.”

Gulf West’s retail division is engaged in the several aspects of the residential and commercial security system industry, including design, engineering, sales, installation, after-market servicing, inspection and remote electronic monitoring, Resweber said. Its wholesale division will continue to focus on its network of pre-existing and independent providers.

NuLife Sciences merged with Lafayette-based LJR Security Services and its subsidiary, Gulf West Security Network, as the company moved to become more diversified.

Resweber, who founded Pelican Security Network before it grew into the 36th-largest security alarm services in the nation, said the company could grow rapidly through acquisitions.