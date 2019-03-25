Kacee Thompson - Hospice of Acadiana from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
Kacee Thompson, executive director of the Hospice of Acadiana Foundation, spoke with Jan Swift of Discover Lafayette podcast to discuss the mission and services offered by the area’s oldest and only nonprofit hospice.
Thompson talks about the history of hospice in Acadiana, which involves Father Louis Richard. Following the death of his grandmother while he was in seminary in Belgium, the Lafayette native worked at St. Christopher’s House near London British physician Dr. Cicely Saunders, who is considered to be the founder of the modern-day Hospice movement.
Father Louie developed a deep commitment to caring for the dying. In Lafayette he met with other community leaders and in 1983 helped establish Hospice of Acadiana, Inc., a nonprofit hospice committed to providing quality care at the end of life for all, regardless of their ability to pay for these services.
Hospice of Acadiana remains the only nonprofit hospice in the area. With the longest record of continuous service of any hospice in Louisiana, the agency has served over 24,000 patients and their families. With a full-time staff physician, 300 volunteers, 70 full-time employees and a dozen volunteer physicians, Hospice serves a nine-parish area for patients who live within a 50-mile radius of the organization’s offices at 2600 Johnston St. in Lafayette.
