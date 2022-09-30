Jet Coffee will be the next business that will open into the soon-to-be developed area next to Costco in south Lafayette.
The business will be one of at least six businesses that could move into 18,000 square feet of space sitting on a 2 ½-acrae lot that developer Phil Devey purchased on Friday. The land at the corner of Creek Farm Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway in what is the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center shopping center next to Costco.
Sale price was $2.931 million, Devey said.
The location will be the third for Jet Coffee, owned by John and Stephanie Tommasini and who first opened in Lafayette in 2019 in a 1,800-square-foot space at 101 Camino Real Road. The Tommasinis have since opened a Broussard location.
Jet Coffee will take up 3,000 square feet of the 10,000-square-foot building, and another business is in negotiation to occupy 1,500 square feet, Devey said.
The second building will be 8,000 square feet, and an unnamed restaurant is in negotiations to occupy half of that space, Devey said. Two tenants could occupy another 2,000 square feet.
The area has been slowly marketed of late as deals have slowly been finalized, he said. He earlier bought two lots for combined $2.5 million that will be leased to Smalls Sliders restaurant and a Japanese hibachi restaurant that will be named Kasai Steakhouse and Sushi.
The Dave & Busters could go in behind it at 201 Spring Farm Road. The company has yet to make an announcement on any deal. A large hotel could also be built in the development.
Other developments planned include luxury apartments and a Discount Tire location.
“For most retailers, especially the more national type, that’s really the No. 1 spot in town,” Devey said. “There’s really only going to be so much left. All the parcels in that land mass are spoken for. With the frontage on Ambassador, we’re the only option for someone who is interested in coming into our market.”