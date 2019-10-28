Leading Health Care of Louisiana, a home health care company that employs over 2,000 people statewide, is building a 20,000-square-foot office at 206 La Rue France, officials announced.

The $4.5 million project is projected to be complete by summer 2020. Ken Smalling, the company's chief strategy officer, said in the announcement that the move was due to the growth from taking on new Medicaid Waiver Services clients and clients with long-term care insurance or with the VA's Homemaker and Home Health Aide programs.

The company currently has an office at 114 W. Vermilion St.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Our growth throughout the state is directly attributable to the quality of caregivers and administrative staff that live our company values every day," Smalling said. "We personally staff all out clients from local offices versus other companies that use out-of-state call centers. We have a dedicated nursing team to develop individual care plans, and every client is assigned their own client care manager."

Leading Health Care of Louisiana was founded in 1997 and has offices in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Opelousas, Alexandria/Pineville, Baton Rouge, Hammond and Houma/Thibodaux.

The past year has been one of expansion and growth for Acadiana-based medical companies.

In March, LHC Group broke ground on their new $46 million headquarters expansion and promised to bring 500 jobs to the Acadiana region. Then in June, Lafayette-based at-home healthcare company Viemed purchased the old Talos Petroleum building for $5.6 million and announced an expansion that would add 220 new jobs with an average pay of $42,800.

This story will be updated.