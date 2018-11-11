Gulf Coast Energy Outlook event set
A Gulf Coast Energy Outlook event is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 16 in the Dalton J. Woods Auditorium of the Energy, Coast & Environment Building, 93 S. Quad Drive, on the LSU campus.
Topics include the Gulf Coast's contribution to overall global energy supplies in the coming years; the outlook for major expansions in refining, chemicals and energy exports; and how uncertainties in global trade policies might impact recently announced petrochemical industry projects.
Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. Admission is $25 but is free to students, faculty, staff and state employees. Registration is at lsu.edu/ces/conferences/gceo2018/index.php.
LSU AgCenter starting small farm training
The LSU AgCenter is launching an initiative to train small- and medium-scale farmers who are new to the business.
The Grow Louisiana Beginning Farmer Training Program is funded by a nearly $590,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant that will support a one-year training course for at least 12 farmers per year for three years. The program will target those with 10 years or less farming experience.
“We need more Louisiana farmers in order to supply products into local and regional food systems. There is definitely an unmet demand for local horticulture products,” said AgCenter horticulture professor Carl Motsenbocker, principal investigator for the project.
AgCenter horticulture specialist Kiki Fontenot and agriculture economist Maria Bampasidou are co-principal investigators. Collaborators on the project include SPROUT NOLA, MarketUmbrella and the Acadiana Food Alliance.
Classes in the first and third year will be in New Orleans, focusing on farmers there and on the north shore. Farmers in southwest and central Louisiana can participate in the second year in Lafayette. Students will attend classroom lessons taught by AgCenter personnel and farmers and take part in hands-on activities, farm tours, demonstrations and field days. They will be paired with experienced farmers for mentoring. The program also will serve as a valuable avenue for networking, Motsenbocker said.
The grant also will enable the development of a Collaborative Regional Alliance for Farmer Training in Louisiana. CRAFT, which can be found in other states, is made up of farmers who volunteer to train those with less experience.