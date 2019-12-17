Cajun Commander Cafe, the locally owned restaurant on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's campus, will close its doors Wednesday.
The move comes as the building's lease expires this month, owner Emily Lopez said, and she and her husband opted to close the restaurant at 206 E. St. Mary Blvd. and focus more on growing their catering business. The restaurant has been on campus since 2014.
The building had been home to Campus Copies, a restaurant that had made its home on campus for over 26 years before it closed in February 2013.
