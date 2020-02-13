Lafayette Parish's taxable sales in 2019 hit the second-highest total on record according to numbers released Wednesday by Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

The total of $6.34 billion came just $60 million shy of the all-time record of $6.4 billion set in 2014. Taxable sales ended up 4.83% from 2018 and 9.03% up from 2017 with every month last year seeing year-over-year increases.

“As we start a new year, it’s important to remember that shopping in local stores keeps sales tax revenue in our community to support schools, jobs, roads and safety," said Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of LEDA. "Strong retail and service industries have played a key role in stabilizing Lafayette’s economy the past four years."

Gothreaux said holiday shopping met LEDA's forecast of $1.1 billion and that the increase in taxable sales since 2015 is an encouraging sign for continued upward momentum.

Total taxable sales are up 3.9% in the City of Lafayette and up 15.5% in the unincorporated areas of the parish. Sales are also up in Broussard by 1.6%, Carencro by 13.6%, Scott by 2.6% and Youngsville by 6.2%. Duson was the only neighboring municipality in the parish to see a decrease, which was down 11.4% compared to 2018.

Within the City of Lafayette, sales in the categories of food, general merchandise, auto, furniture, building materials, services and miscellaneous were up, ranging from 0.1% to 18%. Apparel was down 1.8%.

Hotel-motel receipts for 2019 were 4.38% higher than 2018 and totaled just over $5 million in December — 0.65% higher than December 2018.