Franziska Riepl was named the outstanding B.I. Moody College of Business spring graduate at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Riepl, a native of Germany and member of the UL women’s soccer team, was a three-time recipient of both the Sun Belt Commissioner’s List and Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The economics major had a 4.0 GPA and was the recipient of the William J. Moss Memorial Endowed Economics Scholarship, Maise and Grant Molett Honors Scholarship, Alumni Association Scholarship, Fleur de Lis Scholarship for International Students and an athletic scholarship.
Franziska was invited to present her honors baccalaureate undergraduate thesis, “The Response of Labor Unions to Universal Basic Income”, at the University of Louisiana System Academic Summit at Northwestern State University in April; the Politics, the Philosophy and Economics Society annual meeting in New Orleans in March, the Louisiana Undergraduate Research Conference at UL last fall, the North American Basic Income Guarantee Congress in New York in June and the Louisiana Collegiate Honors Conference in New Orleans in April 2019.
After graduation, Riepl plans to obtain a Ph.D. in economics with a focus on labor economics and public policy.