The Stueller Family Foundation will work with the Autism Society of Acadiana to help protect autistic children in Acadiana.

Stueller has pledged to donate $9,350 to match any new funds the society raises by Dec. 31. To try to accomplish this, ASA has launched "Project Keep Our Kids Safe," and the funds will help buy 80 Angel Sense GPS devices, which attach to a child's clothing.

The move is inspired by the 2016 drowning death of 6-year-old Keaton Jones.

"Our kids have a tendency to wander and a lot of them our non-verbal, so if they wander off, with this device the parents can see where they are with their smart phone," said Carolyn Tate, board president of the Autism Society of Acadiana.

Foundation representatives said they were moved to help protect the region's autistic community after seeing all the good work ASA has done.

“The Stuller Family Foundation is so impressed with the efforts and results of the Autism Society," said Scott Brazda, . "This GPS initiative is an innovative way to further the group’s work, the goal of which is to protect its clients and help their loved ones.”

Roughly half of all autistic children will "elope," or wander off. According to the National Autism Association, in 2009, 2010 and 2011, 91 percent of deaths involving children with autism 14 and younger followed them wandering off.

"This is why we're hoping that with these systems we can protect our kids. If we can save just one child, it will be worth it," Tate said.

ASA will also hold a trivia night for its next fundraising event Sept. 15 at the Petroleum Club, 111 Heymann Blvd. Admission is $50, and doors open at 6 p.m.